Never Have I Ever Actor Darren Barnet Calls Shah Rukh Khan A Mix Of Brad Pitt And Tom Cruise (Watch Video)

Darren Barnett and Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credit: Instagram/PTI)

Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever is one of the most-watched series on Netflix in India. The Indian themed show seemed to have garnered equal amounts of love and hate. Many Indians had a problem with the depiction of culture in the show while others defended it strongly. Whatever may be the response, it is worth a watch as it does address a few interesting issues. It also introduced many to this delectably good looking Paxton or Darren Barnet whose abs were quite a hit. He is also quite fond of Indian food and Bollywood movies. He had taken over Backstagecast's Instagram account and answered a few questions from his home where he spoke about Hindi movies and of course, Shah Rukh Khan. Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series Is Refreshingly Funny and Bold.

Someone asked him about his favourite Bollywood movie and he named The Lunchbox and Lagaan. But then he talked about SRK who he feels is a mix of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. Check it out here...

Netflix show #NeverHaveIEver actor Darren Barnet on SHAH RUKH KHAN:@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/073EQwG4zO — SRK Hunter Universe (@HunterUniverse_) May 7, 2020

Whether or not people liked the show, Mindy Kaling is definitely enjoying it. A few days back, she shared on her Instagram handle an image that has Never Have I Ever as the number one show in 10 countries on Netflix. Now that's quite a feat.