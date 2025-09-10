Zee Music Co has just dropped the ultimate anthem from Amazon MGM Studios India’s upcoming theatrical release Nishaanchi — "Filam Dekho". Composed by the brilliant Anurag Saikia, voiced by the dynamic Madhubanti Bagchi, and penned by the witty Shashwat Dwivedi, the music video is a quirky invitation to enter Anurag Kashyap’s unapologetic cinematic universe. With its hook — “Fatt-ta hai kaise ye bam dekho, ye filam dekho!” — the track swings between satire and swagger, serving up tedhi kheer philosophies, dark chocolate fantasies, and knee-deep emotions with equal flair. ‘Nishaanchi’: Vedika Pinto To Have a Sizzling Special Dance Song in Anurag Kashyap’s Upcoming Film.

Bold, bindaas, and brilliantly bonkers, "Filam Dekho" is more than a song — it’s the sonic pulse of Nishaanchi. The music video, now live, explodes with riotous visuals and edgy choreography, echoing the film’s vibrant energy

Speaking about the track, composer Anurag Saikia said, “Working on Nishaanchi’s music has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience because each song needed to carry a unique personality while staying true to Anurag Kashyap’s vision. With 'Filam Dekho', we wanted to create something that was not just another track but an anthem for the film - cinematic, quirky, and instantly memorable. The way Madhubanti has sung it brought the song alive with just the right balance of soul and spunk. It became our way of saying - leave the rules at the door and dive into this world of cinema.”

Watch the Song Below:

Adding her perspective, singer Madhubanti Bagchi shared, “Singing 'Filam Dekho' was unlike anything I’ve done before. When I first heard the composition, I immediately felt its raw energy and quirkiness. It isn’t a conventional melody. It’s got this mischievous, unpredictable vibe that makes you want to hum along. To be part of such a bold and experimental song has been a privilege, and I love the fact that it takes something as functional as a disclaimer and makes it into a moment you actually look forward to.” ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Pigeon Kabootar’: Aaishvary Thackeray Turns Composer and Lyricist for This Quirky Number From Anurag Kashyap’s Movie (Watch Video).

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Promising a gripping cinematic experience, the story explores the fractured bond between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies. The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

