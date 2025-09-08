From the soundtrack of Amazon MGM Studios India’s upcoming theatrical release Nishaanchi, comes its quirkiest highlight yet - "Pigeon Kabootar". Zee Music Co. has just dropped the music video of this offbeat, addictive track, sung by Bhupesh Singh and both composed and penned by Aaishvary Thackeray - who also headlines the film in a fiery double role. Marking Aaishvary’s musical debut, the song blends offbeat lyrics, a playful Hinglish flow, and madcap energy, perfectly mirroring the unapologetic world of Nishaanchi. With its hook - “पिजन कबूतर भइया, उड़न फ्लाई, लुक देखो आसमान इस्काई” already catching on, "Pigeon Kabootar" is well on its way to becoming an instant earworm. ‘Nishaanchi’ Debutante Aaishvary Thackeray Visits Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja With Mother Smita Thackeray and Co-Star Vedika Pinto.

The music video of this track is now live, bringing the track’s eccentric energy to life with vibrant visuals, quirky choreography, and Aaishvary’s double-avatar charm. Fun, flashy, and unapologetically filmy, it injects an extra dose of madness into the world of Nishaanchi while amplifying the song’s infectious appeal.

Watch the Song Below:

Speaking about the journey of creating the track, Aaishvary Thackeray says, “Since the start of my acting journey, I had dreamed that my first film would also feature a song I composed. After we wrapped shooting, I had this itch to share one particular song for the album with Anurag sir, and one night, around 3 AM, I couldn’t sleep. I got out of bed, picked up my keyboard and guitar, and started recording ideas that captured the playful, mischievous energy of the story. By morning, I had recorded the whole song and sent it to him. He replied with five heart emojis, saying, ‘This is my favourite song. Finish it and send it to me.’ Bhupesh sir recorded the vocals, and when Anurag sir heard it, he simply said, ‘This is in the film.’ It felt incredible to tick off a dream of composing and writing a song for my first film.”

Singer Bhupesh Singh added, “Pigeon Kabootar was such a fun track to sing — it instantly brought a smile while recording. Aaishvary’s quirky lyrics and playful composition gave me the space to experiment with my voice in a new way, and the song fits so seamlessly into the unapologetic world of Nishaanchi. Working with my friend Anurag is always special - he brings out something new every single time. I’m glad this track is already connecting with people and adding to the film’s offbeat, filmy charm.” ‘Nishaanchi’ Trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray Portrays Twins in a Twisted Love Triangle With Vedika Pinto in Anurag Kashyap’s Masala Entertainer (Watch Video).

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the movie is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. Promising a gripping cinematic experience, the story explores the fractured bond between two brothers who walk starkly different paths, revealing how their choices shape their destinies. The film features debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a fiery double role, alongside a brilliant cast featuring Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi will hit theatres nationwide on September 19.

