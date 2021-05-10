Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi looks like a million bucks in a new set of photos she has shared on social media on Monday. She posted the images with a cryptic caption. Nora posted a series of pictures on Instagram in an embellished colourful blazer and identical pants. She looks seductively into the camera flaunting a wet-hair look. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi’s Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

"I know my enemy prey on me, so pray for me…" Nora captioned the image, which currently has over 9,38,900 likes on the platform. Nora Fatehi Gets Greeted by a Fan Who Got Her Face Tattooed on His Arm (Watch Video).

Check Out Nora Fatehi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora plays a spy in the upcoming film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India", co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2021 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).