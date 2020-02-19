Ooh La La Song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Not a Remake of The Dirty Picture Track, This Peppy Number Has Ayushmann and Jitendra Onboard 'Vivaah Express' 

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/T-Series)

Ever since the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released online, the excitement for the film among Khurrana's fans has been high. There's no role that Ayushmann can't pull off it seems and after making successful films such as Shubh Mangala Saavdhan and Bala with some powerful messages combined with entertainment, the actor is back, this time with a same-sex love story. The promos and the songs from the film have promised to be entertaining and it looks like this film will win hearts while also leaving an impact with its underlined message. Jitendra Kumar Recalls Meeting His Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana a Decade Ago During His IIT Days.

A new song from the film has now dropped featuring Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao. Don't go by its title, "Ooh La La" is not a song remake of the popular The Dirty Picture number featuring Vidya Balan and Naseeruddin Shah. This is in fact and original number sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Tanishk Bagchi & Tony Kakkar. The song features Ayushmann and Jitendra having their 'Raj-Simran' moment while catching the train. The video shows Jitendra's family all prepped up for his wedding and are seen dancing to this track in the train. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s Lip-Lock Receives No Objection From CBFC.

Check Out the Song Here:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan created a stir with its first trailer itself, especially since it featured Ayushmann and Jitendra sharing a kiss. The film revolves around Kartik (Ayushmann) and Aman (Jitendra). While Aman's family tries hard to get rid of Kartik and set Amam up with a girl, Kartik is not ready to give up and will fight for their happy ending. The film has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is all set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.