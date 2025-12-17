Actor Shahid Kapoor seems to be elated, as his brother Ishaan Khatter’s movie ‘Homebound’ has been officially shortlisted for the upcoming Oscars. Taking to his social media account, Shahid congratulated the entire team of the movie and also mentioned that it is a matter of "pride for him". ‘Homebound’ at Oscars 2026: Vishal Jethwa Reacts As His Film Co-Starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor Gets Shortlisted for 98th Academy Awards, Says ‘It Is Something I Could Have Only Dreamed Of’.

He wrote, “So much pride in this moment. Congratulations to the entire Homebound team,” with a heart emoticon. Earlier on Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his social media account to announce the good news. Thanking Homebound director Neeraj Ghaywan for making his dream come true, Karan penned an emotional note on social media. It read, "I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND… All of us at @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography … (sic)."

He added, "thank you @neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true… From Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist, this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special, special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards… ….. #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in." Neeraj Ghaywan, also expressing gratitude on social media, wrote, "#Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy We’re deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world." For the uninitiated, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlisted names across 12 categories on Tuesday. The categories included 'Animated Short Film', 'Casting', 'Cinematography', 'Documentary Feature Film', 'Documentary Short Film', 'International Feature Film', 'Live Action Short Film', 'Makeup and Hairstyling, Music' (Original Score), 'Music' (Original Song), and 'Sound and Visual Effects'.

Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhavi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, will be competing in the 'Best International Feature Film' category with Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Are Incredible in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of Friendship and Survival (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 98th Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 15, 2026, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as the host.

