As Homebound got shortlisted in the top 15 Best International Feature Films for the upcoming Oscars, actor Vishal Jethwa, who played the endearing character of Chandan Kumar, expressed his happiness. As the film progresses towards the Academy Awards, he said it is something he could have only dreamed of. ‘Homebound’ Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Are Incredible in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Heart-Wrenching Portrait of Friendship and Survival (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing his heartfelt reaction, Vishal said, “This moment feels surreal and incredibly humbling. To see Homebound being shortlisted and progressing towards the Oscars is something I could have only dreamed of. Homebound will be competing in the 'Best International Feature Film' category with Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

‘Homebound’ Shotlisted for Best International Feature Film Category at Oscars 2026

The actor said that he is deeply grateful for the love and support the film has received from audiences around the world. “I want to sincerely thank Karan Johar sir for believing in this story and in us as artists his vision and backing gave Homebound the wings it needed.” Talking about the film’s director, Vishal said: “Neeraj Ghaywan sir’s sensitivity, honesty, and clarity as a filmmaker pushed me to explore emotional depths I had never touched before. Working under his direction has been nothing short of transformative.” Oscars 2026: Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa Starrer 'Homebound' Shortlisted Among Top 15 Films for Best International Feature.

“I also want to thank Ishaan Khatter, whose passion and commitment elevated every scene, we learned so much from each other on this journey. This recognition belongs to the entire team that poured their heart and soul into the film,” he added. The final nominees in all these categories are expected to be announced on January 22. The 98th Academy Awards are slated to take place on March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as the host.

