After a long casting drama and social media buzz, the third instalment of the iconic comedy franchise Hera Pheri is finally back on track. The film, directed by Priyadarshan (who helmed the first part, Hera Pheri), will mark the return of the legendary trio Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Ghanshyam and Paresh Rawal as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. As fans eagerly await more updates about Hera Pheri 3, Suniel Shetty recently opened up about their upcoming film and shut down trolls, saying, "Hera Pheri is not a joke". He also shared what makes the iconic film series different from the recent comedy films. ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Suniel Shetty Reacts to Paresh Rawal’s Dramatic Return to Priyadarshan’s Iconic Comedy Franchise, Says ‘Fine-Tuning Ho Chuki Hai’.

Suniel Shetty Silences Trolls As ‘Hera Pheri 3’ Gets Back on Track

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Suniel Shetty took a dig at the recent Bollywood releases and their writing while addressing hate comments and trolls on his iconic comedy franchise Hera Pheri. He said, "Meri fati paid hai to fati paid hai. Usme mein dialogue kya bolunga. Uske reaction see ye line funny ho jata hai." (If I'm scared I'm scared. What else can I say? The line becomes funny because of the situation and the reaction). Suniel Shetty added, "Todays films are like WhatsApp jokes - there's no real writing."

Suniel Shetty’s Instagram Post

Suniel Shetty Praises Priyadarshan and Neeraj Vora for Their Craft

During the interview, Suniel Shetty was shown a clip of his iconic line "Mai to sirf pati banna chahta hoon" (I just want to be a husband) from Phir Hera Pheri, which has become a meme sensation. He credited director Priyadarshan and writer-director Neeraj Vora for this and said, "Impromptu was action and reaction. Dialogues - Priya sir ek word change karne bhi nahi dete." (Priyadarshan wouldn't let you change a single word in dialogues).

Sharing how he memorised the dialogues, Suniel Shetty said, "The minute you understand it, you don't need to memorise it. He (Priyadarshan) tried to explain what I meant by this. What am I trying to say. He makes sense - He makes unbelievable sense." ‘There Must Be Safety Equipment’: Suniel Shetty Urges Industry Status for Film Fraternity, Calls for Security Measures and Training for Stuntmen Amid Rising On-Set Accidents.

Watch Suniel Shetty’s Full Interview With Pinkvilla:

On the work front, Suniel Shetty's Hunter 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega, co-starring Jackie Shroff, is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player. He next has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

