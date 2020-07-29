Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming horror-thriller, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. When Vivek Oberoi had announced about his second production venture, he had promised that he would be launching a fresh face and here you go! TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter has been roped in to play the titular role. Palak would be seen in and as Rosie in this upcoming horror-thriller. Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Palak Tiwari to Play the Titular Role in Vivek Oberoi’s Horror-Thriller!

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is bankrolled by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The makers shared an intriguing poster of Palak Tiwari, in which she is seen as an call center employee. This upcoming film is based on true events that happened at the Saffron BPO, one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. Palak, who is excited about her acting debut, shared a post that read, “Super excited to share the news of my debut in & as #Rosie! And here's my first poster! Thank you #PrernaVArora @vivekoberoi for the opportunity & @visalmisra for the guidance.” As this young starlet is all set to make her acting debut, let’s take a look at some her glammed up Instagram pictures that just cannot be missed. Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Vivek Oberoi Announces His Second Production Venture After Iti!

Ain’t Palak Tiwari looking absolutely stunning? We just cannot wait to see this young lady in her debut film. Earlier in an interview with HT, Shweta Tiwari had opened up about her daughter’s acting career. Shweta was quoted as saying, “She’s (Palak) waiting for a right project to come. She also wants to finish her studies first. She doesn’t want to hop into her career without proper education. She wants to take a degree and then start working.” The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter are yet to announce the film’s release date.

