It was just two days ago when Vivek Oberoi had announced about his first film as a producer, Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The actor-turned-producer has now confirmed about his second production venture. It is a horror flick, based on a true story in Gurugram, titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Even this movie would be helmed by Vishal Mishra, who is also directing Iti. Iti: Vivek Oberoi Announces His Production Venture With An Intriguing Poster!

The makers of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter shared an intriguing poster to announce about this film. The team has also revealed that the cast is yet to be finalised. Vivek Oberoi has confirmed that he would be introducing a fresh talent in this film. He tweeted, “Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for #Rosie,me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference Details on @RosieIsComing”. Iti: Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Sen To Make His Bollywood Debut With Vivek Oberoi-Backed Project.

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

God has been kind! 🙏 We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram. Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, @RosieIsComing will be directed by @mishravishal. 🤞🤞 @girishjohar #PrernaVArora @IKussum pic.twitter.com/a4TfWpOcqF — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

Vivek Oberoi On The Cast For Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for #Rosie,me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference🙏 Details on @RosieIsComing pic.twitter.com/DNvGadieo9 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 2, 2020

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter revolves around a girl named Rose. The Saffron BPO is considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. About this upcoming project, director Vishal Mishra stated, “In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film clichés,” reports Bollywood Hungama. This upcoming horror-thriller produced under the banners of Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment is expected to go on floors by September.

