Vishal Bharadwaj has composed a new single titled, "Palkein Kholo", which he released on YouTube today. Of course, we are all well aware of Vishal's musical prowess. It is tough to decide whether he is a better filmmaker or music composer. But, "Palkein Kholo" is amazing to listen to and we can say that with certainty. Interestingly, Vishal has NOT directed the music video for his song. The opportunity was bestowed upon Fatima Sana Shaikh, who also features in it. She has done a fine job as a director here and we hope to see more of this side of hers. From Makdee to Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj's Movies Ranked From Worst To Best.

"Palkein Kholo" is an important song in the current time. Fatima weaved a story around how we have to sensitive towards stray animals during the Pandemic. Feeding the strays is noble and we see the actress doing just that in the video. Vishal is at some scenic and beautiful location, which looks heavenly with fog and raindrops. Ludo: Fatima Sana Sheikh Resumes Work, Starts Dubbing For Anurag Basu’s Next (See Pics).

Watch Palkein Kholo By Vishal Bhardwaj Here:

Isn't the song beautiful? In the past, we have grooved the Vishal's songs like "Beedi", "O Saathi Re", "Yaaram", "Darling" to name a popular few.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in the movie, Ludo, which is anthology directed by Anurag Basu. The actress was also supposed to feature in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police but recently her name was dropped along with Ali Fazal, while Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez stepped in.

