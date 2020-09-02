Actress Fatima Sana Sheikh has resumed work, what with lockdown easing. She has started dubbing for her upcoming film, the Anurag Basu-directed multistarrer anthology, Ludo. Sanya Malhotra on Her Upcoming OTT Releases Shakuntala Devi and Ludo: This Is a Very Exciting Time for Me

In a new Instagram picture, Fatima captures a shot of the dubbing studio, with a mic and a big screen with "#ludo" written on it. On the image, she wrote: "#dubbing #ludo." Ludo, Torbaaz, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and More; Take a Look at Every Upcoming Movie and Series Coming Straight to Netflix

Anurag Basu's dark anthology comedy "Ludo" also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.

