Pankaj Tripathi is one name everyone knows today. It won't be a mistake to call him a star as he wowed the audience with his realistic and power-packed performances on the silver screen and on OTT. The actor says he is living way ahead of what he actually had dreamt of. The 44-year-old actor, who hogged the limelight in the two-part crime thriller movie 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', says his dream was smaller as he only wanted to do good work and cinema. Pankaj Tripathi Is Elated on Being Called Uncrowned ‘King’ of OTT, Says ‘I Am Humbled’.

Ask Pankaj, who graduated from the National School Of Drama in 2004, if he feels he is living his dream now? He told IANS: "Yes, you can say. With the work I am busy with, it is a dream-like situation. My dream was actually smaller than this. I am living way ahead of what I had actually dreamt of." Pankaj Tripathi Proposes of Creating a Small Film City Set-Up in Bihar Village.

The actor, who was born in Gopalganj district of Bihar, added: "That is more real than real because you have not even thought about it that something like this would happen. So, I don't know if it's real or surreal. I don't know." Pankaj is now looking forward to the release of his next film '83', directed by Kabir Khan. The film is about India's win in the 1983 cricket World Cup under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

