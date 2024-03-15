Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, has shared a video of herself strolling in a park in London, UK. The actress is visiting the country for a conversation at the London India Forum 2024 at the London School of Economics (LSE). Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has 44.3 million followers, shared a reel video, wherein we can see her dressed up in a blue jacket and light blue jeans. She has rounded off the look with a grey beanie cap and white sneakers. Parineeti Chopra Shares New Pictures on Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumours.

She is casually walking in the park, enjoying the winter season. She gave the tune of her wedding song "O Piya" to the post. The video is captioned as, "Miles to go before I sleep". Parineeti Chopra Is All Smiles As She Shares Her ‘Bina Matlab Ki Selfie’ on Instagram (View Pic).

Parineeti Chopra's London Diaries

Meanwhile, Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, stars Diljit Dosanjh as the lead. The film charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'. Amar Singh Chamkila will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.

