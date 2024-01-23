Actress Parineeti Chopra, relishing marital bliss with husband Raghav Chadha, skillfully carves out moments for herself. A delightful surprise for her fans unfolded on Instagram as she shared a picture donning a white casual jacket, joyfully looking towards the camera. The caption reads, "Bina Matlab Ki Selfie." Fans of the actress flooded the comments section, calling her 'cutie' and 'beautiful'. Parineeti Chopra Exudes Royalty As She Poses With Raghav Chadha Under Stars, New Unseen Pics From Her Grand Wedding Are Simply Unmissable!

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)