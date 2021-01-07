How many of you remember Doctor Mike? The doctor who became the collective crush of the entire world after his picture in scrubs and the smile went viral. People started making memes on how they wouldn't mind a serious diagnosis if the doctor is him. While he is not saving people's lives, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski or Doctor Mike spends his time making videos on social media. He is either seen busting medical inaccuracies in medical dramas or just answering a few questions. Recently, he did a video that has him reacting to a few medical memes. One of those had Deepika Padukone on it in her favourite pose with her hand on her waist and slouching a bit. Deepika Padukone Shares A Beautiful Montage Reliving 35 Years Of her Life, Calls It ‘Nothing Short Of Incredible’ (Watch Video)

Mike laughs looking at the meme because it reads that it looks like the woman on it has appendicities. His reaction to this was, 'I wonder who this model is.' Well, just for your information, she is one of the biggest superstars of India and also, married!

Deepika Padukone medical meme (Photo credit: Facebook)

Now check out the whole video and his reaction here...

For the unversed, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski's attractive looks came to light when Buzzfeed did a story on his dog and him. Soon enough, he went viral for his looks and People's Magazine named him the sexiest doctor alive in 2015.

