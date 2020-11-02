Phone Bhoot is the upcoming horror comedy featuring Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead. This is the first time that these three would be collaborating for a film and they would be seen as the desi ghostbusters. When the makers had announced about this project, they had shared a poster featuring the trio, in which they were seen all suited up in tuxedos and with a surprised expression on their face. According to latest reports, the shooting of Phone Bhoot will go on floors by November end. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter Assures Fans That His Horror-Comedy With Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi Is Going to Be a Laugh Riot.

Phone Bhoot is written and directed by Gurmeet Singh. About the shooting of the film, a source revealed to Mid-Day, “While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon.” Phone Bhoot First Look: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Horror Comedy Sparks Mixed Reactions Online (Read Tweets).

Owing to the pandemic, the makers have to ensure the safety of the entire cast and crew. They have to ensure that the safety protocols are being followed as issued by the authorities. The filmmaker shared with the tabloid, “I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been (uncertain) because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon.” Phone Bhoot, produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is expected to be released in 2021.

