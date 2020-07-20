It's time to rejoice for all Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter fans, as the trio are soon going to entertain fans in a horror-comedy titled as Phone Bhoot. The first look of the film is out and must say it looks elegantly spooky. The three stars can be seen at their suited booted best in the picture and that's what will make you curious. Earlier, a rumour with regards to three actors coming together for a flick had made rounds and now it's official. As soon as the announcement for the film was made, netizens made sure to create a storm online. Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Team Up for a Quirky Horror Comedy, All Set to Release in 2021.

Ishaan, Katrina and Siddhant's name in no time started to trend online and must say fans could not contain the excitement. However, there were also a few nasty reactions to the same. From sending love to bringing in nepotism the picture, it was a mixture of many emotions online. Here, check out some reactions to the trio's film below: Confirmed! Siddhant Chaturvedi Teams up with Katrina Kaif for a Horror Comedy - Read Details.

Fly High!

With a successful make-up brand and exciting film projects, it's only gonna be onwards and upwards from here. Fly high, Kay.#KatrinaKaif #PhoneBhoot pic.twitter.com/7EukJqSJTk — 🔸Ｐｈｏｅｎｉｘ🔸 (@SoulSplendours) July 20, 2020

Unique Cast!

Such a unique cast and it looks so much fun. All the best to three of them 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻#phonebooth https://t.co/b8y3DNJ71E — Jeffy ✨❤️ (@Alizajeffy) July 20, 2020

Love For Katrina!

1) Sooryavanshi 2) #phonebooth 3) First female superhero movie 4) Own production house movie 5) 2 movies with yrf 6) Zoya's next with rs N many more 🙊🥳#KatrinaKaif — MONISHA 🕊️ (@MojumdarMonisha) July 20, 2020

Confused?

#PhoneBooth, What is it? I've seen #KissingBooth, what exactly is this? — Akanksha Grover (@velvet_canyon) July 20, 2020

Umm!!

#IshaanKhatter Sab bol rahe hai boycott nepokids Aue nepokids ek aur film lekar aa gaye * pic.twitter.com/KUTxut0SXM — Nikhil Gupta (@NikhilG49592721) July 20, 2020

A Sly Dig!

After huge flopping of dhadak #IshaanKhatter is making movie with @SiddhantChturvD Sach mein yaar ab sheeron ke race mein gaadeh bhi daurne laage hain🙄🙄🙄 — Arkajyoti Ghosh (@hypocriteghosh) July 20, 2020

The Nepotism Debate!

Non talented person like #IshaanKhatter is getting movies, why?????? Bollywood Nepotism pic.twitter.com/DV0zoUDvrS — Aditi (@Aditi37379145) July 20, 2020

Yass!

Helmed by Gurmeet Singh, and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the movie will be making it to silverscreen in 2021. Reportedly, it will start shooting later this year. What's your thought on the look? Do you think the negativity surrounding the movie justified? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).