Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 75 on Wednesday and wished for his long life and strength to take India forward towards progress and advancement. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Ajay Devgn Praises His Vision, Dedication and Fearless Leadership (Watch Video).

In a video, Aamir was heard saying in Hindi: “On the occasion of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. The contributions you have made for the development of our country will always be remembered.”

Aamir Khan Praises PM’s Contributions, Prays for His Good Health

#WATCH | Wishing PM Modi on his 75th birthday today, Actor Aamir Khan says, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to… pic.twitter.com/NlX2hbfc4w — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

He added: “And on this happy occasion, I pray to God to give you a long life. I also pray that God always gives you strength so that you can always take India forward, towards progress and advancement. Once again, best wishes.”

In other news, Aamir was recently seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram, with Aamir and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.

The film revolves around a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate.

On September 14, the superstar’s spokesperson statement said: “Mr Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr Khan has the highest regard for Mr Rajinikanth, Mr Lokesh and in fact the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over Rs 500 crore at the box office which speaks for itself."

A newspaper clipping surfaced on social media in which Aamir allegedly said that he regrets signing Coolie and doesn't know what his character was ‘meant to do’ in the film.

Aamir Khan Productions cleared the air further in an Instagram post that read: "On behalf of Mr Aamir Khan, team AKP would like to categorically state that Mr. Khan has given no interview regarding the film Coolie. There seems to be a fake interview doing the rounds of social media, where Mr. Khan is supposed to have criticised the film Coolie. This is fake interview."

The post added that Aamir has great respect and regard for all the work that he does, and does not speak lightly about his work. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Extends Heartfelt Wishes to the Prime Minister at 75; Says ‘His Pace and Energy Leaves Young People Behind’ (Watch Video).

"Mr. Lokesh was very keen to be present when Mr. Khan would watch the film, and as a result, for one reason or the other, it's not happened as yet. Coolie's remarkable success speaks volumes about the vision and hard work of everyone involved. Please be aware that this interview and any such news is false," the post concluded.

