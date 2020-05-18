Pooja Bedi Travels to Goa with her Fiance, Gets Tested for COVID-19 and Asked to Observe Home Quarantine

Pooja Bedi gets tested for COVID-19 after she travels to Goa (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui prefered travelling to his hometown to be with his sick mother in these stressful times, Pooja Bedi too, took a road trip to Goa with her fiance recently. Since her fiance, Manek Contractor is a Goan and she has her business registered in the same state, the duo decided to quarantine together while taking care of their individual work output. However, travelling in times of COVID-19 is no longer an easy job and Bedi was horrified with her entire experience. Alaya F Tags Mom Pooja Bedi A ‘Drama Queen’ in 'Who Is Likely To’ Viral Challenge And Brother Omar Also Echoes The Same Feeling (Watch Video).

The actress took to her Twitter account to share her ordeal while emphasizing on why this entire experience cannot become an acceptable way of life. The actress and her fiance got tested for coronavirus since that's mandatory for any interstate travel. The duo was also asked to observe 14-day home quarantine before they decide to step out for their essentials in the state.

Check Out her Tweet

Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life. pic.twitter.com/wNKV6MU11v — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 18, 2020

"Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life," tweeted Bedi while sharing a picture of her 'home quarantine' stamped arm.

While trains and flights continue to remain shut in lockdown 4.0, the government has allowed interstate movements of private vehicles amid other relaxations. Pooja Bedi's daughter and actress Alaya F continues to stay at her Mumbai residence.