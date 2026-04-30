‘Pralay’: Ranveer Singh’s Zombie Thriller With Jai Mehta on Track, Shooting Starts This Month

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Basking in the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise, actor Ranveer Singh is all set to lead filmmaker Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic thriller titled Pralay. Recently, many reports claimed that the forthcoming drama has hit a roadblock owing to the alleged “creative differences” between Ranveer and the director. However, now an insider close to the project has rubbished any such report, clarifying that “Pralay” is still very much on track. ‘Pralay’: After ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Ranveer Singh To Star in Hansal Mehta-Backed Zombie Thriller? Here’s What We Know.

“Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless,” the insider shared. They added that the production of the drama will commence in August this year. The reports further stated that the pre-production for the drama has already begun. “Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script. The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, Pralay is on track to go on floors by August 2026," they went on to add.

Touted to be a VFX-heavy action thriller set in the post-apocalyptic, dystopian world, “Pralay” is expected to explore the zombie genre unlike anything attempted so far in Bollywood. Having worked on Pralay since last year, the filmmaker wishes to mount the project on a grand scale, with an estimated budget of around 300 crore. Penned by Jai Mehta, along with his Lootere writer Vishal Kapoor, the film is being backed by Hansal Mehta under his home banner True Story Films and Ranveer's Maa Kasam Films, in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. It is further believed that Ranveer will be seen in a completely new look in his next. Ranveer Singh’s Global Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ Set for Japan Release on This Date.

Previously, it was reported that Pralay was a cinematic adaptation of the bestselling novel Blindness. However, Hansal Mehta later denied the reports during a recent media interaction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).