Actor Prateik Babbar has been in the Hindi film industry for over a decade. He calls it an eventful journey with lots of ups and downs. Prateik made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the coming of age romantic film "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na". He was then seen in movies such as "Dhobi Ghat", "Aarakshan", "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Baaghi 2", "Mulk", "Chhichhore" and "Mumbai Saga". Prateik Babbar Gets His Mother Smita Patil’s Name Inked On His ‘Heart’ (View Post).

Talking about his 13-year-journey in Bollywood, Prateik told IANS: "It's been one hell of a rollercoaster ride. There have been lots of ups and downs but so far so good." "Every person has his or her own journey. Mine has been quite an eventful one but hey no regrets except for a few because of which I lost a few years of my life but otherwise no regrets," he added. Prateik Babbar Reveals COVID-19 Lockdown Offered Him a Much-Needed Refuelling, Says ‘Finished Neend Ka Quota During That Time’.

Prateik, who is the son of politician-actor Raj Babbar and late veteran star Smita Patil, is looking forward to his upcoming journey. "It's part of my journey and me becoming the person I am. It has been a very eventful journey and I am looking forward for the rest of it," he said.

