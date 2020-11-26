It's Thanksgiving 2020 today and celebs across the globe are celebrating this day with great zeal and enthusiasm. And well, do you wanna know what Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta and her hubby Gene Goodenough are upto this festive season, then here's the truth. The actress took to Instagram and shared a lovey-dovey post featuring her herself and Gene. The pics see two posing amid loads of snow. "Sun, snow and smiles. So much to be grateful for," Zinta captioned the image. Salaam Namaste Clocks 15 Years: Director Siddharth Anand Says Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan Romcom Was Way Ahead of Time.

Not just a picture, Preity also shared a video of the couple's playtime with the snow. Both Preity and Gene look the happiest, flaunting their million-dollar smile. "Sometimes you have to go with the flow and play with snow." she captioned the video post. Indeed, we are loving their mushiness and how. Incase, you have not seen it yet, here's the glimpse. Preity Zinta on Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Don't Spread Virus, Spread Love, Stay at Home' (Watch Video).

Check Out The Pic Below:

Here's The Video:

Preity and Gene got hitched on 28 February 2016 and till now has been serving travel as well as couple goals with their cute posts. Meanwhile, it was in the year 1998 that Zinta made her acting debut with Dil Se, followed by a role in Soldier in the same year. However, it was her role as a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna (2000) that earned her a lot of praises. Stay tuned!

