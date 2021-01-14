Bollywood actress Preity Zinta on Thursday teased fans saying lots of exciting news was coming up in the year ahead. She asked fans to take a guess. The Los Angeles-based actress shared a throwback photo where she poses with a cricket bat. "This is definitely the year of new beginnings. Lots of exciting & interesting news coming up. Any guess folks? Watch this space for more.... till then keep guessing aur bolo kya?#newbeginnings #somethingnew #bolokya #Hello2021," she captioned the image. Preity Zinta Reveals How She Felt ‘Helpless And Powerless’ When Her Family Members Were Diagnosed With COVID-19

Reacting to her post, netizens started speculating about what new beginning the actress was referring to. While some users feel Preity is hinting at making a comeback to Bollywood, others feel she is about to make an announcement regarding her Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab, or maybe she is planning to own a female IPL team. Yet another set of users feel the actress might be interested in joining politics in India. Preity Zinta Shares Winter-Vibes With Husband Gene Goodenough in Recent Instagram Post

Check Out Preity Zinta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Seeing her photo holding a cricket bat, a user speculated that Preity might be playing the lead role in a film based on Indian women's cricket team. Another user expressed that the actress has perhaps signed a new film opposite Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).