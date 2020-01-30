Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Begins Shooting for a Song from the Period Drama (View Pic)

Manushi Chillar in Prithviraj (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is all set to debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. We had recently reported that she has started shooting for the film as she had taken to Instagram to share a sneak-peek of her new character as Sanyogita in the movie. Now the actress seems to gearing up for a song shoot and she made sure to treat her fans for the same with a glimpse from the sets. Sharing a still from sets, Chhillar is seen getting ready for the shoot with her hair and make-up stylists. Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar’s Historical Drama Will Be Grander Than You Actually Thought!

Sharing the beautiful picture, Manushi captioned it as, "At every ‘step’, they’ve got my back. #SongShoot #Prithviraj." The upcoming historical drama is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to play the role of Prithiviraj while Manushi will be seen as the love of the king's life.

Check Out Manushi's Post Here:

Helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj Chauhan Biopic, that will reportedly revolve around the first battle of Tarain led by Chauhan, is expected to be an epic love story. The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films. Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita in Prithviraj: 5 Pictures of the Former Miss World that Prove She’s an Apt Casting.

Apart from this film, Akshay has as many as four other releases lined up with the likes of Laxxmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom . As for Prithviraj, the film is slated to release on Diwali 2020.