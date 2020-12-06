Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has tagged herself as a daydreamer and a night thinker, going by her social media post. Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram, wherein she is seen wearing a white ensemble and is looking at the camera. The actress completed her look with minimal make-up. "Day dreamer, night thinker," Priyanka wrote alongside the image. Priyanka Chopra Excited to See Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984, Calls the Actress a ‘Phenomenon

On the work front, Priyanka has started shooting for the upcoming Hollywood romantic drama, tentatively titled 'Text For You'. Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she connects with a man across the town who is suffering from a similar heartbreak. We Can Be Heroes Trailer: Priyanka Chopra’s Next Hollywood Outing Looks Like A Promising Watch (Watch Video)

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Celine Dion's music in the film aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love. Priyanka's co-star in the film is Sam Heughan, who is best known for his role as an actor and producer in the hit series "Outlander". He was recently seen in the Vin Diesel-starrer comicbook flick "Bloodshot" and in the action comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me", co-starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux and Gillian Anderson.

