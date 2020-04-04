Priyanka Chopra Reveals the First Thing Nick Jonas Said to Her During His Proposal Was How Much He Loved Her Ambitious Nature 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently quarantining together at their LA home and we haven't been seeing much of the couple. The but lucky for us, the actress'Tattler magazine cover was released recently and we couldn't take our eyes off it. The actress recently in an interview with the magazine spoke about what Nick loves the most about her and you won't guess what it is. Priyanka particularly revealed how Nick Jonas was incredibly impressed with her ambitious side. We loved how the actress even mentioned that this had a connection to their proposal. Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

Talking about how Nick proposed to her in Crete, Priyanka told the magazine, “One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of.”

Given the Priyanka and Nick are known to be a power couple thanks to their successful individual careers, PeeCe also revealed how they respect each others' careers and are amazingly focussed when it comes it. She further said, "He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner."

As for the current crisis, Priyanka and Nick have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. They have donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others. Taking to Twiter, Priyanka wrote, "These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry.”