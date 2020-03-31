Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several celebrities and other eminent personalities have come forward to help the doctors, daily wage earners, and so on. Some of the celebs have even donated towards the relief funds set up for combating the coronavirus. The popular couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, have also pledged to contribute to the organisations helping the doctors, supporting low income groups and homeless communities in this hour of crisis. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Interact with WHO Experts to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared post on her Insta story in which she mentioned, “So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference.” COVID-19 Pandemic: After Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra Takes Up WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge'.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have decided to donate towards the following charities – UNICEF, Friends of Aseema, Feeding America, GOONJ, Médecins Sans Frontières, No Kid Hungry, GiveIndia, International Association for Human Values, PM CARES and SAG-AFTRA. The global icon has also thanked these organisations for helping the needy during this global crisis. She mentioned in her post, “Thank you for everything you are doing”.

Priyanka And Nick To Donate In The Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:32pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:34pm PDT

It has been urged to the individuals to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19. People have been asked to maintain social distancing and also practice hygiene protocols.