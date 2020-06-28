Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for being one of the most influential celebrities globally. The actress always make sure to lend her voice for all the right causes. Be it the Black Lives Matter movement or the recent incident in India of custodial deaths in Toticurin, the actress made sure to take a stand and ask for accountability and justice. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a post on Pride month. Chopra shared a beautiful post saying 'Love is Love' in a beautiful post that showed rainbow colours of Pride standing for some of the key values. Priyanka Chopra Condemns Tuticorin Custodial Deaths, Says 'We Need To Use Our Collective Voices To Seek #Justiceforjayarajandbennicks'.

Sharing the beautiful post, Chopra captioned it as, "I stand for love. ⁣Happy #Pride!". The post made some powerful points such as 'Love is Non-discriminatory', ' Love is to be Celebrated' among others. Priyanka's post met with a lot of love from her fans who wished 'Happy Pride' in comments and also left several heart emojis on her post. June is celebrated as the Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots that happened back in 1969. Due to the pandemic this year, all Prides have been moved to take place virtually. Latest TikTok Features for Pride Month: From Pride Polaroid and Eyeshadow to Rainbow Sparkles and Ribbons, Check out All the Cool New Upgrades To Promote LGBTQ+ Creators.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Post Here:

Priyanka has spent her coronavirus quarantine at her LA home with husband Nick Jonas. On the work front, the actress has a lot of projects on her plate though the pandemic has certainly delayed a lot of them. She will be next seen in a Netflix film along with Rajkummar Rao for the adaptation of White Tiger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 08:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).