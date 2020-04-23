Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sends Out Positive Vibes On Earth Day 2020 With Some Sunkissed Selfies (View Pics)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Insta)

Global icon Priyanka Chopra loves to be on social media. A scroll through her Instagram feed and you will understand that she is very much regular on the photo and video sharing portal. Having said that, on the occasion of Earth Day 2020, many celebs across the globe wished their fans, and well Priyanka also did her bit, but in her own style. Taking to Insta, PeeCee shared some sun-kissed selfies of herself and wished her followers on the important day. In the pics, the actress can be seen sending out positive vibes which is so much needed amid the COVID-19 crisis. Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

The Baywatch babe in the photos can be seen smiling in the camera and it's one of the blissful things you will witness on the internet today. Along with the selfies, Priyanka also expressed how Earth keeps us connected and we all should heal our mother together. ‘We may be apart right now, but Earth keeps us connected. This is our home. Let’s heal Mother Earth together. #EarthDay #EarthDayEveryDay,' she captioned the post. Clad in a dark blue top with floral prints over it, the B-townie looked fresh as a daisy in the pics. Priyanka Chopra Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Lauding Her Contribution in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet).

Priyanka Chopra's Sunkissed Post On Earth Day 2020:

Isn't she gorgeous? Recently to raise awareness and money, PeeCee was part of the Global Citizen concert along with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and more. Last seen on the silversecreen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink', the desi girl is currently self-quarantined with hubby Nick Jonas. Stay tuned!