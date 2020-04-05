Priyanka Chopra Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Lauding Her Contribution in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet)

PM Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: PTI, Instagram)

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding her for contributions to the PM CARES Fund. Priyanka replied to Prime Minister's tweet in which he had lauded her for her contribution and tweeted, "Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together."She also took the moment to thank everyone who has contributed as her tweet further read, "Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. Adnan Sami and Shashi Tharoor Have a Twitter Banter Over PM Modi’s ‘Shut the Lights’ Move; Congress MP Has A Quirky Response to the Singer Asking Him to “Chill”!

"This comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her and tweeted, "Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES. Kamal Haasan on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Light a Diya on April 5 at 9 PM’ Call: ‘Wanted PM to Talk on Essential Commodities and the Livelihood of the Poor’

Priyanka Chopra Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Acknowledgement

Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. https://t.co/uUxfSkreiD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2020

"Jonas along with her singer husband Nick Jonas donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to combat COVID-19 which has affected over 10 lakh people globally.