Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it onscreen or off screen, one just cannot take their eyes off from Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Over these years, she has left the fashion police amazed with her stunning appearances. Be it for films or at events or for any casual hangout, this gorgeous has her fashion game on point. There are many girls who look upto Priyanka and try to dress up just like her. There are many who are even curious to know the beauty hack behind her lustrous hair. So here is Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing a quick DIY hair mask video that one could try during quarantine. Priyanka Chopra Says 'Have Utmost Gratitude for Those Healing the World Today' in Her Post on World Health Day (Read Tweet).

This isn’t the first time that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been sharing any beauty tip. The ingredients used for this hair mask is all-natural. One definitely needs such beauty hacks, when you cannot step out to the salon owing to coronavirus outbreak. In this video, Priyanka mentions that this hair mask can be used if anyone is having dry scalp or dandruff. She has also shared the details of the ingredients used. “Full Fat Yogurt, 1 tsp. honey, 1 egg. Let it sit in your hair for 30 min and rinse with warm water,” so that’s how you prepare this hair mask. Priyanka Chopra Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Lauding Her Contribution in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Tweet).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ DIY Hair Mask

Isn’t it a simple beauty hack? We are sure there would many girls who would be all set to try this out at their homes. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also spreading awareness on the dos and don’ts during this lockdown period. Like many other celebrities, even Priyanka has requested her fans to follow the guidelines instructed by the authorities and support the healthcare workers.