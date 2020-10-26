Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf "in between the shots." The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4,' took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself. Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic With Niece Sky, Says She Is Missing Home!

The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes. She is seen aiming at the golf ball with complete concentration in the video. The White Tiger First Look: Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao’s Stills From The Netflix Film Have Already Piqued Our Interest! (View Pics)

Chek Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post Below:

Making clear that she has squeezed out some time from her shooting schedule to hit the golf park, she wrote, "In between 'shots' #PracticeMakesPerfect," in the caption. The 'Baywatch,' actor had earlier last week posted a picture with her pet dog Diana in the streets of Germany.