Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat is reminiscing about pre-Covid times, when according to him everything was good. Pulkit posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen having a good time with his friends sitting in a restaurant with the ocean in the backdrop. "Pre COVID sab achcha tha. (Everything was good pre Covid)", Pulkit wrote alongside the image, which currently has 31.4K likes on the photo-sharing website. Suswagatam Khushamadeed: Pulkit Samrat Begins Prep for His Next (View Post)

On the work front, Pulkit was recently seen in the digitally released "Taish". He recently shared on Instagram a photo of his along with his team at a reading session. Keeping in mind the pandemic, they all had their masks on. "New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!" Pulkit captioned the image. [Exclusive] Taish Actor Pulkit Samrat: I Respect Kriti Kharbanda as a Colleague First (Watch Video)

Check Out Pilkit Samrat's Instagram Post Below:

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film is written by Manish Kishore. The plot is based on social harmony, and how love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all. The film will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra. Pulkit is also awaiting the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi. He will also be seen in Fukrey 3 and Bulbul Marriage Hall.

