If you happen to be an avid follower of all things Bollywood, then we are sure you know who Rahul Roy is. The handsome man made his debut into showbiz with Aashiqui (1990) and won hearts. His first flick was a huge blockbuster which made him a popular face during his era. Later on, he starred in a couple of movies, but luck wasn’t in his favour and his films didn’t fare well at the box office. And so, he started doing supporting roles. Until date, his best role as an artist is considered to be in Junoon (1992). And as Rahul Roy turns a year older today (Feb 9), we thought of bringing to light some of the lesser-known facts about the star, we bet, you didn’t knew. Rahul Roy Is Expected to Resume Shoot of LAC – Live the Battle in February.

How Aashiqui Happened To Rahul?

Before being an actor, Rahul Roy was a model. It was filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt who had made a visit to Roy's mother Indira's house to wish her on being a famous magazine. This was where he spotted Rahul and decided to cast him for Aashiqui.

Cool Facts

Career

While Rahul’s first film got him all the fame, little did he knew that his career ahead was rough. As none of his other films worked, a few years later, he disappeared from the scene and took a break from films.

Bigg Boss Win

In 2006, he gave his nod for Bigg Boss season one and snatched all the limelight inside the house. His genuineness and fair play led him to lift the winner’s trophy of the reality show. He also won Rs 1 crore as prize money. Rahul Roy: 'My Wish For This Year From Santa Would Be That I Recover Completely'.

Affairs and Marriage

Not just a charismatic actor on screen, Rahul has dated and was linked to many women in the industry. From Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Koirala, Suman Ranganathan to finally marrying Rajlaxmi Khanvilkar, Roy’s love life was much talked about. However, his marriage lasted for only 14 years and the couple decided to part ways amicably.

That’s it, guys! These were a few unknown facts about the actor. Recently, Rahul was in the news for suffering a brain stroke while shooting in extreme weather conditions in Kargil. However, within a few days, he was out of danger and is currently recovering. Happy Birthday, Rahul Roy!

