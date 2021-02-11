The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Armaan Jain, grandson of late Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, in connection with its probe into the Topsgrup case. An ED source related to development told IANS, "Jain has been asked to appear before the agency." Jain is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain. The source said that the ED team also carried out searches at the residence of Jain on Tuesday, the day Armaan's uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor, passed away. Tandav: Amazon Prime Video Officials in India Summoned by I&B Ministry Over the Controversy Surrounding This Saif Ali Khan Starrer

The ED on Tuesday concluded the searches and allowed Reema and Armaan to attend the funeral. The source further revealed that the ED action was based on some chats shared between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang. The ED had carried out searches at the premises of the Shiv Sena MLA and his son in November last year. The ED had also summoned the MLA to appear before it. Kannada Actress Radhika Kumaraswamy Summoned by Central Crime Branch In Regards To Rs 75 Lakh Cheating Case

The case is in connection with a complaint lodged in October last year against the leading security services provider, Topsgrup of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been siphoned off Rs 175 crore.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).