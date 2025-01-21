The 1998 gangster drama Satya is widely regarded as one of the finest films in Indian cinema - not just within its genre but across all categories. It’s almost hard to believe now, but Satya propelled Ram Gopal Varma to the forefront of Bollywood, making him a force to be reckoned with in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The film also reintroduced audiences to one of Hindi cinema's finest actors, Manoj Bajpayee, through his unforgettable portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre. The line “Mumbaichya Raja Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!” remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian cinema. ‘I Started Choking With Tears Rolling Down My Cheeks’: Ram Gopal Varma Opens Up About His Emotional Experience Rewatching ‘Satya’ After 27 Years.

Satya was re-released in theatres on January 17, 2025, alongside new films Emergency and Azaad, yet it still managed to capture the attention of audiences and win their love once again. Touched by the renewed adulation, Ram Gopal Varma shared a heartfelt and introspective post on social media. In his post, he reflected on the success of Satya, his decline as a filmmaker, and his failure to commit fully to the art of cinema. While he admitted he might never create another Satya, he vowed to at least aspire to that level of integrity and craftsmanship in his future work.

Ram Gopal Varma's Note on 'Satya'

A SATYA CONFESSION TO MYSELF —— Ram Gopal Varma By the time SATYA was rolling to an end , while watching it 2 days back for 1st time after 27 yrs, I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks and I dint care if anyone would see The tears were not… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 20, 2025

This promise reignites hope for a grand comeback from RGV. While the current generation might know him for his controversial statements and subpar films (some of them bordering softcore porn), those who grew up watching his masterpieces understand his potential as a filmmaker. Although he is often associated with gangster dramas like Satya, Company, Sarkar, and their imitators (D, Satya 2, and the disastrous Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag), RGV’s true brilliance lay in his ability to transcend genres. ‘Satya’ Re-Release: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and Ram Gopal Varma Reunite for a Special Screening (Watch Video).

At his creative peak, RGV delivered standout films across diverse categories. He crafted the romantic comedy Rangeela, the gritty campus thriller Shiva, chilling horror in Raat and Bhoot, the minimalist thriller Kaun, the musical romantic drama Mast, and the quirky road trip black comedy Daud. Most of these films achieved critical or commercial success, and even those that faltered at the box office, like Daud, gained cult status over time. His decline post-Sarkar Raj was a shock to fans of his unique brand of cinema, but the re-release of Satya has sparked a promised change within the director, and we hope that he stays true to his word.

With Ram Gopal Varma promising a comeback, one can only hope he returns to the cinematic quality that once defined his career. For an industry often chasing trends and prioritising quantity over quality, his revival could not be more timely.

To remind ourselves of the brilliance RGV brought to Indian cinema, here are seven outstanding Hindi movies he directed during his prime, along with where you can stream them. These films are ranked in order of their release dates.

1. Shiva

Nagarjuna and Amala in Shiva

RGV’s Bollywood debut, Shiva, was a remake of his Telugu film Siva. Starring real-life couple Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, the film is a gripping campus thriller where Nagarjuna plays the titular hero battling political goons at his college, with devastating effects on his personal life. Shiva is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar (the Telugu version is available on Zee5).

2. Raat

Revathy in Raat

Raat is arguably one of the finest horror films in Indian cinema, despite its somewhat clunky climax. Featuring Revathy in a career-best performance, this 1992 bilingual gem (made in Hindi and Telugu) stands out for its atmospheric tension, deliberate pacing, and masterful sound design. Raat is available to stream on Prime Video and Zee5. Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: 10 Brilliant Films The Unorthodox Director Has Given To Bollywood Cinema.

3. Rangeela

Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan in Rangeela

The film that brought AR Rahman officially to Bollywood and redefined Urmila Matondkar’s image as a sex symbol of the 90s. Beyond its visual allure, Rangeela is a delightful cinematic treat, what also worked for Rangeela is that it is a terrifically entertaining film with Aamir Khan in a scene-stealing performance as Munna, and also a love-letter to Bollywood. Who can forget Gulshan Grover's quirky director Steven Kapoor? The movie also boasts songs that remain iconic to this day. Rangeela is streaming on JioCinema. (Fun fact: The Hollywood film Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! is reportedly inspired by Rangeela.)

4. Satya

Manoj Bajpayee, Chakravarthy and Shefali Chhaya in Satya

At the time of writing, Satya is being re-screened in theatres in case you want to experience it on the big screen. Written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh Shukla, this 1998 crime drama explored the underbelly of Mumbai’s underworld during its reign of terror. Featuring Chakravarthy in the lead and Manoj Bajpayee in a breakout role, Satya combines stellar performances, sharp social commentary, masterful direction and exceptional cinematography and editing. Satya streaming on SonyLIV.

5. Kaun?

Urmila Matondkar in Kaun?

RGV followed up Satya with Kaun?, surprising everyone with its minimalist thriller single-location approach. Featuring only three cast members, the film turned into a gripping cinematic experience with a now-iconic twist ending. Kaun? showcases outstanding performances by Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and then-newcomer Sushant Singh (who also appeared in Satya and plays a more prominent role in the next entry). The film is a testament to RGV's mastery of suspense and is available to watch for free on YouTube. Ram Gopal Varma Birthday Special: From Satya to Sarkar, 11 Memorable Death Sequences Crafted by the Filmmaker Taken From His Bollywood Filmography.

6. Jungle

Urmila Matondkar and Fardeen Khan in Jungle

In this writer's humble opinion, Jungle deserves far more attention than it typically receives. While it may not reach the same iconic status as RGV's celebrated works like Satya, Rangeela, or Company, it remains a solid thriller. The film masterfully uses the dense forest as a backdrop to explore the most dangerous predator of all - man. Jungle marked a second chance for Fardeen Khan in Bollywood and gave Rajpal Yadav his breakout, scene-stealing role. With a compelling performance by Sushant Singh as the chilling antagonist and strong supporting turns by Suniel Shetty and Kashmera Shah, the film is a hidden gem. Also, keep an eye out for Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a blink-and-you-miss-it role. Jungle is available for free on YouTube.

7. Company

Manisha Koirala, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in Company

Often regarded as the spiritual successor to Satya, Company draws inspiration from the real-life friendship-turned-rivalry of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan, fictionalising events and characters. While Satya delved into the ground-level politics of the underworld, Company offers a look at its corporate machinery. The film marked Vivek Oberoi's stellar debut (whose career downslide warrants a Netflix documentary), alongside brilliant performances by Ajay Devgn, Manisha Koirala, Antara Mali, and Mohanlal, who made his Hindi debut. Company is a gripping watch and is streaming on Zee5 and Prime Video

Honourable Mentions: Sarkar (JioCinema, MX Player and Prime Video), Daud (Zee5), Bhoot (JioCinema, MX Player and Prime Video) and Sarkar Raj (Disney+ Hotstar).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 01:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).