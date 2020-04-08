Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Turn into Mickey and Minnie Mouse as the Actor Flaunts His Wife's Cooking Skills

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Trust us when we say that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are making the most of their quarantine days. From cooking delicious dishes for her man to even sticking a sticker that reads husband on his forehead, DP is being a perfect housewife and we are all hearts for this duo. While we knew the Padmaavat actress was a foodie and she loves gorging on South Indian dishes, we were unaware of the Master Chef within her. Even Ranveer agrees that his wife is a hands-on cook and his latest Instagram upload is proof of that. 'Who Is Clicking Your Photos?' Fans Ask After Ranveer Singh Posts A Cute Picture With Deepika Padukone During PM Modi's 9 PM 9 Minute Call.

"Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai," he captioned while sharing a picture of him and Deepika as Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Truly adorable, yes. Ranveer was always a perfect boyfriend and now a husband, doting on his girl 24x7. Ask him to start a gush fest on Deepika and the man has the potential to keep going and never stop. He simply adores her, worships her even if we are right. But hey, that's Deepika, what else do you expect? She deserves all the appreciation and love in this world. Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Post

View this post on Instagram Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai 😂❤️ @deepikapadukone A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Deepika and Ranveer were among the notable names in Bollywood who pledged their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM Cares Relief Fund. The couple will extend monetary help to the charity fund along with other actors like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Kareena and Saif Ali Khan.