Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: 5 Signs She Could Reign At Box Office

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. The actress is a star, and an even bigger star in the making. The actress is only two films old, one of which was a short released on the web, and yet, she has an enigmatic hold over her fans. She already has hundreds of fan clubs dedicated to her, who are ready to go at war for her. She is a super successful woman. And let us stress the fact, she turned 23 just today. Whoa! Forget working under Miranda Priestly, millions of girls will kill to be in Janhvi's position. Janhvi Kapoor is Simply Lazing Around on this New Magazine Cover of Grazia India (View Pic).

The industry is currently ruled by stalwarts like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. But Janhvi is sure to make a mark and command the box office, sooner or later. Here are 5 reasons we think she could reign at the box office. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Pop of Blue-Tiful, Looks Downright Smashing on a Hot Summer Afternoon!

We Have Not Seen The Best Of Her Yet

Janhvi was fine in her debut film, Dhadak, in 2018. She recieved a mixed response from the critics. But when her second film, Ghost Stories, in which she appeared in a short segment directed by Zoya Akhtar, hit the web, fans met a new Janhvi. The actress had improved on her acting skills substantially. It was a glimpse that we have barely scratched the surface of the abundance of talent that Janhvi harbours.

Good Line Up Of Movies

Janhvi is part of the Dharma Productions camp. Not to forget her father is a renowned producer himself. She has some of the most ambitious projects in the pipeline. She will be seen in Dostana 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana, this year alone. She will also start shooting for Karan Johar's next directorial Takht this year. Rumour has it that she will also be seen in Bombay Girl and Ranbhoomi.

Backing Of Social Media

The actress is a star on social media. In fact, she was a star on social media even before she had entered Bollywood officially. Around 2015-2016, there was a huge buzz around Janhvi Kapoor. Fans somehow located her private Insta account and kept reposting pictures from it on fan pages. Janhvi opened an official Insta account only around when she made her film debut in 2018.

Entertainment websites would run stories on pictures of Janhvi that would surface online thanks to her hundreds of fan pages. Today, the actress has 8 million followers on Instagram.

Paparazzi Favourite

In this era, a little affection from the paparazzi can make your career. And Janhvi is a paparazzi favourite. The photographers are constantly following her everywhere she goes - dance classes, gym and even a simple hangout with friends. While this might have taken a toll on her personal life, but it is only going to add to her professional life. If she plays her cards right, and continues to command this hold over the paparazzi, she is a superstar just like her mother was. Speaking of which...

Sridevi

Becoming a superstar is in Janhvi's genes. Her later mother, Sridevi, is often endearingly called Bollywood's first superstar. While it will be a tough task to live up to the legacy of Sridevi, Janhvi will also benefit from the name association. Everyone wants to see Sridevi's daughter on the big screen.

So, these are just a handful of reasons why we think Janhvi Kapoor will be next queen of the box office. Happy birthday to her. Hope to see some great work from her in the future.