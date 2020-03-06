Janhvi Kapoor All Set to Ring in Her 23rd Birthday at Brother Arjun Kapoor's Home (See Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor At Arjun Kapoor's House On Her Birthday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

At the stroke of midnight tonight, Janhvi Kapoor will turn 23. Can you imagine the successful actress is merely 23 years old? The Kapoors seem to have big plans to celebrate their darling Janhvi's birthday. Over the past couple of years, Janhvi and her sister, Khushi, have come very close to their half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. And Arjun and Anshuhla are the ones hosting a birthday bash for Janhvi, it seems. The actress, along with her producer father, Boney Kapoor, was spotted by the paparazzi arriving at Arjun's home in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor is Simply Lazing Around on this New Magazine Cover of Grazia India (View Pic).

Janhvi flashed her trademark gorgeous smile for the paparazzi present there. She was wearing a simple, elegant white ensemble. We loved the way how she has tied a knot on her linen shirt.

We will also keep an eye on the social media platforms of all the Kapoors. There must be pictures and videos from this private family bash going online soon. Janhvi Kapoor Gets Her Pop of Blue-Tiful, Looks Downright Smashing on a Hot Summer Afternoon!

Check Out Pictures fo Janhvi Here:

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Birthday (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Isn't she looking elegant? White is certainly Janhvi 's colour. And the actress knows how to make effortless, casual outfits look chic.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Ghost Stories. The actress was more appreciated for her acting in the film than Dhadak. In the coming days, she will be seen in movies like Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.