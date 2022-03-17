As rapper-dancer Raftaar is coming back on stage along with his desi hip-hop group Kalamkaar for the celebration of Holi, he expresses his excitement and why this stage show is all the more special for them. Raftaar told IANS: " I will be performing on stage and celebrate Holi that too in Delhi my hometown after two years! There are so many songs including 'Ghana Kasoota' that I have released during the pandemic but didn't perform live. Ghana Kasoota Song: Raftaar, Surbhi Jyoti’s Dance Number Is a Perfect Party Track (Watch Video).

This is the time I meet my fans and play for them! I along with our Kalamkaar artistes will play music for them and splash colours...can't really express my excitement in words. Take me back to stage." The Dhaakad famed artiste could not hold back his excitement not only for his upcoming show but also the fact that how Holi, the colour of festival holds a very special place in his heart. Holi 2022: Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About What She Likes Most About the Festival of Colours, Says ‘I Love the Whole Community Feeling’.

"Holi is special for many reasons for me. When I was a teenager I, along with my friends would play with mud, water and we used to do so much fun! I did my first performance for Holi celebration in Dubai...that was also quite a memorable one," recalls Raftaar. Raftaar will perform along with Rashmeet, Kr$na, Deep Kalsi, Karma and Yunan as part of the Zee Live Supermoon Holi tour. Supermoon in the intellectual property of Zee Live. The first concert will be held in Delhi on March 18. The second stage show will take place in Mumbai on April 23.

