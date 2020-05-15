Rashmi Rocket: Priyanshu Painyuli is Undergoing Fitness Training to Prep Up for His Role of an Army Officer in Taapsee Pannu's Next

Bhavesh Joshi Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the ongoing lockdown, actor Priyanshu Painyuli is going through fitness training at home to prepare for his character as an army officer in his next, "Rashmi Rocket". "We can't be sure of anything for the next few months and that's causing a great deal of anxiety in everyone. It's hard to stay motivated when you don't know when you can get to work again," Priyanshu said. "But for actors, work is not just shooting at a set. It's also prepping for the character. Rashmi Rocket: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Actor Priyanshu Painyuli to Play an Army Officer in Taapsee Pannu Starrer Sports-Drama.

For my next film, I need to look like an army man. It won't be an easy feat to achieve that without a gym and a trainer but I want to keep at it so that I don't have to start from ground zero. I have been in touch with my trainer over calls and video chats. He has been monitoring my meals and my exercise. Taapsee Pannu Signs Rashmi Rocket; Becomes the Actress with Most Number of Sports-Based Movies in Bollywood.

I have set weekly fitness targets for myself. My structure has to broader so my entire fitness regimen now focuses on building muscles and achieve a tougher look," he added. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Rashmi Rocket" also stars Taapsee Pannu.