Rasika Dugal Starrer Lord Curzon Ki Haveli's UK Schedule Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the UK schedule of Anshuman Jha's debut directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli has been postponed. "We were to fly out on March 16 and begin shoot between March 21 to April 10 at Kent but given the current scenario we don't wish to put anyone at risk. And therefore we are postponing the shoot. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Rasika Dugal to Star in Anshuman Jha’s Directorial Debut.

"It's a hard decision but the most sensible one at this time. And I wish everyone stays safe and healthy," Anshuman said. ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’: Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee to Star in Anshuman Jha’s Black Comedy.

Writtten by Bikas Mishra, "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is a black comedy thriller. It stars Arjun Mathur , Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal.