The number of coronavirus cases are rising by the day, as India has now reached the third position in the number of people suffering from the virus worldwide. Rich or poor, all have been affected. Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and the suburbs are in the most caution zones with the rising number of cases. Now, as per a report in Time of India, veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a security guard has been found positive.

As per the report, her bungalow, Sea Springs which is located near Bandstand, Mumbai, has two security guards employed. One of them had been tested positive for COVID-19, and is being treated. The building has been contained with an official notice posted outside the bungalow declaring it as an containment zone.

We just hope that the actress is safe and doing well with her health. Earlier, her Silsila and Mr Natwarlal co-star Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted that he was tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in Nanavati hospital for treatment.

