Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: He Talked Fast, Thought Faster and Was Always Restless!

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is saddening beyond belief. The 34 year old was a bundle of incredible potentials. His screen presence was easy, his acting impressive and his swift dance moves were stunning. I met Sushant first at Mumbai's Yash Raj Studios. Riding high on the success wave of his debut Kai Po Che, the charming actor was eager about his second Bollywood outing Shuddh Desi Romance that also featured Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'.

Dressed in a casual tee and distressed jeans, Sushant looked at ease but he knew the cool and the relaxed moves of a star. Outwardly, he may appeared docile, but there was a sense of urgency about him, the restlessness was palpable in every comment he made as indeed in the gestures he chose to employ to express his eagerness to work harder.

He might not have attempted to play to the gallery, but the way he projected himself spelled hunger to excel. He clearly was very restless in the truest sense of the word. The counter to every argument-- harmless or crafted to evoke a response or two--was always ready. Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!

He thought a lot, thought quick and quite intensely at that. He spoke, at times, like someone who was keen to realise the existence in its entirety. He would strangely show this insatiable desire to connect the unusual dots--from an expression required in a scene to the expansiveness of the universe to the energy manifestations--no territory remained uncharted. Clearly, he was well-read and attempted to process many things at a time only to spew it all back on the listener irrespective of the occasion.

He even philosophised at times to the extent that his answers, to some really simple questions, seemed convoluted and complicated. And guess what! He even cherished the faces that looked dumbstruck after listening to his elaborate explanations.

After interviewing him five times it was not difficult for the journalist in me to decode Sushant, the seemingly serene and sensible actor, who had this inquisitiveness and a sense of restlessness about him. I still remember my last meeting with him at Mehboob studios where I had quizzed the star about his gift of the gab.

When I admitted to him that he was getting more articulate and getting more fantastic with words to the degree that he does come across intimidating, Sushant gave a rather sheepish smile with an unmissable wink and quipped "Well, I am glad you met that scary, difficult-to-decode monster today!"

Now that he is gone, it is hard to imagine that his fans are praying for peace for the departed soul that had stayed eager and restless all along!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).