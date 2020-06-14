Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 14, 2020 06:11 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput No More: From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore, 7 Dialogues of The Brilliant Actor That Will Live On Forever!
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

June 14, 2020, is clearly the darkest day for the entertainment industry. As Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on this day. He was 34 and his death brought the whole film fraternity talking. Sushant committed suicide and was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Soon as this news broke online, celebrities, as well as fans of the star, mourned his untimely demise. Sushant was a force to reckon with and had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). Ahead in his career, he worked in many films and wowed one and all with his acting skills. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Last Film Chhichhore Had His Character Inspire His Son To Live Life After Latter Attempts Suicide (Watch Video)

The was last seen on the silverscreen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. As currently, the entire nation is expressing grief over this sad news. We thought of compiling the actor's famous movie quotes and remember 'what a brilliant' actor he was. Check out a few of Singh's famous dialogues from his films below.  Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Kai Po Che!

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

PK

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Raabta

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indeed, a star gone too soon. Sushant entered into the world of showbiz with Television show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. However, he rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta. His on-screen romance with actress and also ex Ankita Lokhnade was loved by fans. On the film front, he was awaiting the release of Dil Bechara, an official remake of The Fault In Our Stars. May his soul rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Chhichhore Chhichhore Sushant Singh Rajput Kai Po Che M.S.Dhoni - The Untold Story Raabta RIP Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dead Sushant Singh Rajput death Sushant Singh Rajput Dialogues Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Sushant Singh Rajput Movie Dialogues Sushant Singh Rajput Passed Away Sushant Singh Rajput Quotes Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide
