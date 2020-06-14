Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:29 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies by Suicide: Deepika Padukone Voices for Mental Health Awareness and 'Importance of Reaching Out'
Sushant Sinngh Rajput, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. The actor was 34 years old. The entertainment industry is mourning his loss. Condolences are pouring in on social media from all over the world. In the latest, Deepika Padukone took to her social media pages and encouraged at-risk people to seek help. The actress has always championed mental health awareness after suffering depression herself. Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets).

"As a person who has had lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek help. Remember, you are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope," the actress' note on social media read. [Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Tweet Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤝 #youarenotalone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika is not the only one who has stressed on mental health awareness after the heartbreaking news. "Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations. I hope this resonates with all of you as well," Karan Johar tweeted.

"If you feel like you're drowning please please please reach out to someone you trust, whether that is a friend, family member or a professional," Anil Kapoor tweeted. Ricky Martin to Provide Mental Health and Education Programmes For People During COVID-19 Pandemic.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), India and China account for 40 per cent or more of the 800,000 annual suicide deaths globally. It is time, we start talking about mental health and giving the topic the due importance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

