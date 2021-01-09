Remo D'Souza got his fans worried when he was recently admitted to a hospital after he suffered from a heart attack. The actor had to go through surgery as well but it looks like he is slowly and steadily getting back to the grind. The choreographer is already working out and getting in shape a few weeks after his discharge from the hospital. He posted his first every workout video post the surgery on social media and it will surely be a delight for his fans to see him all healthy and hearty. Remo D’Souza Discharged from the Hospital; Choreographer Shares First Video from Home After the Heart Attack.

Taking it to Instagram, Remo is seen shirtless as he lifts some lightweight in the video he posted online. Remo has also worn a mask pertaining to the ongoing Covid situation and a trainer is guiding him hot to be slow and steady with his workout. Remo seems quite happy to be back at the gym and sweating it out. He added a powerful caption with his video that read that a comeback is always stronger than a setback. Remo's video garnered more than a million views and love from his fans.

While Remo D'Souza suffered a major heart attack and was admitted to the hospital for a few days, he revealed that his Race 3 star Salman Khan has been a great help during these tough times. "We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’," the director said in an interview with Bombay Times. He revealed that his wife Lizelle D'Souza id very close to Salman and when she called her for help, bhai made sure Remo is taken care of properly. Shakti Mohan to Make Her Bollywood Debut with Remo Dsouza’s Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!

On the work front, Remo D'Souza shot a music video in Goa post the lockdown. Remo along with dancing stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Shetty, Abhinav Shekhar, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant had shot for the video of "Log kya Kahenge." He also shot for two other songs in Goa. One video featured Siddharth Gupta and Karishma Sharma and the other was filmed on Salman Yusuf and Shakti Mohan.

