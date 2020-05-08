Remo Fernandes Birthday: Amazing Songs Of The Pop Singer That You Would Want To Revisit For Sure! (Watch Videos)

Remo Fernandes has been an important name in the Indian music history. Though he did not fall into the category of a typical Bollywood playback singer, he has earned a name for himself with his unique style of writing and singing. As he hails from Goa, his music often reflects the culture and tonality of the music there. He first got introduced to this area of entertainment due to rock music at the age of seven. Since then, he tried to bring the flavour in Bollywood as well.

He also turned out to be an icon for the rock, pop and fusion music lovers in India. The singer also earned Gold, Platinum and Double Platinum Discs for his pop and rock songs, especially those seen in the films. Here is a list of songs that one might want to revisit/give some space in the playlist to.

Ek Ho Gaye Hum Aur Tum From Bombay Has To Be His Classic Evergreen Track

Pyar To Hona Hi Tha Title Track Just Got The Right Treatment and The Song Is Etched In Everyone's Hearts Forever!

Huiya Ho Song From the Khamoshi The Musical Film Had To Have Remo On Board For Its Goan Flavour

Signal Pyar Ka From Bhagam Bhag Was Loved By The Bollywood Buffs!

In case you missed it, Remo has also tapped into his acting capabilities. He was seen in crisp roles in films like Ek Villain and Bombay Velvet. He is also a recipient of Padma Shri by Indian Government and Karmaveer Puraskaar by Delhi-based NGOs, along with other awards dedicated to his music. This quarantine, we hope that you take a stroll into Remo's music world and get refreshed with his refreshing numbers! Happy Birthday, Remo!