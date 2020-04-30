RIP Rishi Kapoor: From Anil Kapoor's Takht Look To Ranbir's Kobe Moment - 10 Times When The Late Actor Used His Twitter To Reveal Interesting Facts
Ranbir Kapoor with Late Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor at Mera Naam Joker premiere (Photo credit: Twitter)

Rishi Kapoor had always been an outspoken, honest, and 'care-a-damn' kind of a person. He has always voiced his opinion without flinching. Only recently, he had requested the Government to open liquor shops during lockdown for a reason. Often he has been called out for his opinions too but that didn't deter him. If you leave aside the controversial stuff, Rishi Kapoor used to also share a lot of fun facts about Indian cinema. If you remember he had shared a picture of a woman and asked to guess the actor. It turned out to be Pran Saab. RIP Rishi Kapoor! Anil Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture With Old Friend; His Heartfelt Note Says ‘Nothing Will Be Same Without You’

Today when he is gone, we are going through his old tweets and are feeling extremely sad. He was such a knowledgeable man. He had an anecdote for every film he has done or people he has worked with. Check out 10 such fun facts that Rishi Kapoor had revealed on his Twitter account.

@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in “Takht”-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck!

Teesri Manzil wale Shammi Kapoor trivia

Ranbir Kapoor's Kobe moment

The fun quiz on Pran saab

The tale of Mughal-e-Azam

The unfinished business with Muqri

Mera Naam Joker premiere

Coca-cola, Nargis and Raj Kapoor

Alam Ara with Prithviraj Kapoor

Why September 28 is important

Rishi Kapoor wasn't just an entertainer on-screen but off-screen as well. These tweets are proof.