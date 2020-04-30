RIP Rishi Kapoor: From Anil Kapoor's Takht Look To Ranbir's Kobe Moment - 10 Times When The Late Actor Used His Twitter To Reveal Interesting Facts

Ranbir Kapoor with Late Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor at Mera Naam Joker premiere (Photo credit: Twitter)

Rishi Kapoor had always been an outspoken, honest, and 'care-a-damn' kind of a person. He has always voiced his opinion without flinching. Only recently, he had requested the Government to open liquor shops during lockdown for a reason. Often he has been called out for his opinions too but that didn't deter him. If you leave aside the controversial stuff, Rishi Kapoor used to also share a lot of fun facts about Indian cinema. If you remember he had shared a picture of a woman and asked to guess the actor. It turned out to be Pran Saab. RIP Rishi Kapoor! Anil Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture With Old Friend; His Heartfelt Note Says ‘Nothing Will Be Same Without You’

Today when he is gone, we are going through his old tweets and are feeling extremely sad. He was such a knowledgeable man. He had an anecdote for every film he has done or people he has worked with. Check out 10 such fun facts that Rishi Kapoor had revealed on his Twitter account.

@AnilKapoor Many Happy returns of the day Patton,God Bless! Last night Karan showed me your look in “Takht”-outstanding. So majestic and Royal and you looked so handsome. Good luck!

— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 24, 2019

Teesri Manzil wale Shammi Kapoor trivia

Sorry forgot to mention this is Vijay Anand directing Shammi Kapoor in “Teezri Manzil” https://t.co/BNFegEkBLW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 22, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor's Kobe moment

Checked with Ranbir.Being an ardent fan of the game and Kobe himself, he was specially taken to watch a game Lakers v/s New York Nicks at the Madison Sq. Gardens,NY. After the game he gave his shoes and autographed it to Ranbir. This is during “Anjana Anjani”shoot in NY. https://t.co/o5qrbmEi4D — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 27, 2020

The fun quiz on Pran saab

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let’s not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

The tale of Mughal-e-Azam

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

The unfinished business with Muqri

Happy Birthday “Chichha”! He was outstanding in all films. With me in AAA, Karz, Naseeb, Coolie etc...His best with me never released. He played Lalita Pawarjis duplicate,both in the same wig and same costumes in “Maang Sajado Meri” Love you Muqri “chichha” ❤️ https://t.co/xdmkeiaUxU pic.twitter.com/IHIGN5bg62 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 5, 2020

Mera Naam Joker premiere

“Mera Naam Joker”released on December 18th,1970 at the Novelty Cinema in Mumbai. Here as a teen ager,with the “acrobat duplicate”Clown of dad at its premier. Forgot his name. Just spoke Russian. If you seeing this comrade -“Spaciba bolshoi tavarish” pic.twitter.com/UKGgvxhTpI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 2, 2020

Coca-cola, Nargis and Raj Kapoor

Another generation with Coca Cola! pic.twitter.com/WOGPLgEfl7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 14, 2019

Alam Ara with Prithviraj Kapoor

No Priyanka,”Alam Ara”was the first talkie film of India in which he worked as a character actor. Earlier to that, he had bit roles in about 8-9 films in which “College Girl”and “Sher-e-Arab”were notables before he hit stardom in “Vidyapati”.I stand to be corrected if wrong. https://t.co/EjPqzCG7VC — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 5, 2019

Why September 28 is important

Significance of 28th September for me. Birthdays of Bhagat Singh, Lata Mangeshkar, Rima Jain and Ranbir Kapoor. Release of Bobby 28/9/73 Worldwide. God,thank you for this day! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 28, 2019

Rishi Kapoor wasn't just an entertainer on-screen but off-screen as well. These tweets are proof.